Angels' Shohei Ohtani Left Thursday's Game With Back Stiffness

The Athletic’s Sam Blum reports that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani left Thursday’s game due to back stiffness.

Ohtani said he felt his back stiffen on a slider in the first inning and it impacted his velocity. He said right now it isn’t a big issue but he’ll need to see how he feels tomorrow. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 27, 2022

After Ohtani pitched six innings, Taylor Ward was brought in to pinch-hit for him. Ohtani told reporters that he felt stiffness in his back after throwing a slider in the first inning of Thursday’s game. He finished the game with five earned runs, one walk, and ten strikeouts.

Afterward, Angels manager Joe Maddon said the team doesn’t consider the injury as serious. However, he was unsure what Ohtani’s status for Friday would be.

Ohtani has 44 hits in 177 at-bats for 29 RBI, nine home runs, and 31 runs this season. He’s hitting .249, with a .318 OBP, and a .764 OPS. On the mound, Ohtani is 3-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Los Angeles is second in the AL West with a 27-19, 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros.

