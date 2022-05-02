Angels' Shohei Ohtani on the Bench vs. White Sox on Monday

Overview

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that the Los Angeles Angels will sit Shohei Ohtani in their series finale against the Chicago White Sox as a precaution.

Ohtani left Sunday’s game with a groin injury, but Angels’ trainer Mike Frostad said it’s minor. Ohtani will be available off the bench and his next start hasn’t been announced yet.

This season, Ohtani has 21 hits in 92 at-bats for 12 RBI, four home runs, and 17 runs. He’s hitting .228, with a .283 OBP, and a .685 OPS. Ohtani is also 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts in 19.1 innings. He’s also the reigning AL MVP.

The Angels are first in the AL West with a 15-8 record, 2.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Los Angeles Angels are +120 against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Angels, while Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox.