Angels Sign SP Tyler Anderson to 3-year, $40 Million Deal

The Los Angeles Angels have signed Tyler Anderson, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Tyler Anderson is in agreement with the Angels. Deal will come in around 3 yrs, $40M. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 15, 2022

Anderson could have accepted the qualifying offer the Los Angeles Dodgers made, which would pay him $19.65 million for next season, or sign a three-year deal with the Angels for $40 million. Anderson, who will be 30 years old in December, decided to go with the security of a longer contract. The Angels need help in their rotation. Anderson will join Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, and Jose Suarez.

Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts in 178.2 innings through 30 games (28 starts). Those numbers were by far the best of his career. The Angels will hope that Anderson can continue to improve over the next three seasons.