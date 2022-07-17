Angels Superstar Mike Trout OUT of MLB's All-Star Game

One of the biggest name’s in baseball will not take part in this week’s All-Star festivities.

According to The Athletic, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is out of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game due to back spasms.

The injury has forced Trout to miss LA’s previous four contests.

Originally scheduled to man centerfield for the American League, Trout will be replaced in the starting lineup by Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, who was initially selected as a reserve. Buxton has appeared in 72 games for the Twins this season, slashing .218/.295/.535 with 23 home runs and 43 RBI, while playing his usual stellar defense.

As for Trout’s vacant roster spot, that will be filled by Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France in what is his first-career All-Star appearance. France is certainly deserving of the honor, as the 28-year-old is batting .306 with ten home runs, 47 RBI, and a .837 OPS.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as the Home Run Derby favorite at +185 odds.