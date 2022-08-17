Angels Superstar Mike Trout to Return This Week?

According to MLB.com, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout could return to the team’s lineup this week.
Trout has been sidelined for over a month due to back soreness, later diagnosed as “costovertebral dysfunction,” a rare condition. As alarming as that sounds, the 31-year-old said his diagnosis was overblown in July and that he fully intended to play again this season.
Trout progressed to taking live batting practice on Monday and, according to manager Phil Nevin, felt great following the session. When asked if the three-time AL MVP could return Wednesday versus the Seattle Mariners, Nevin did not necessarily rule it out. However, a Friday return against the Detroit Tigers appears to be the most likely scenario.
Before the injury, Trout was having another fantastic season, slashing .270/.368/.599 with 24 home runs, 51 RBI, and 55 runs scored in 79 games. Unfortunately, with a 51-66 record, the Angels are destined to miss the postseason again.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Angels at +164 on the moneyline ahead of Wednesday’s contest.
