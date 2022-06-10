Angels Superstar OF Mike Trout Aiming for Friday Return

According to Los Angeles Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher, superstar outfielder Mike Trout is aiming to return to the lineup for Friday’s series opener against the New York Mets.

ICYMI late last night… pic.twitter.com/yE9rw3Le4e — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) June 10, 2022

Trout, who has missed LA’s last two games due to tightness in his groin, said he will go through his usual pregame warmup, and if there are no issues, expects to be good to go.

The three-time AL MVP spent some time in the batting cage on Thursday and was optimistic about his recovery.”I was a little nervous because it didn’t feel really good,” said Trout. “But the progress the last two days with treatment, I’m very confident it’s getting better.”

When healthy, the 30-year-old has been as good as ever, slashing .284/.388/.601 with 14 home runs, 30 RBI, and 39 runs scored across 52 games for the Halos this season.

Should Trout return to LA’s lineup, he will face off with Mets’ right-hander Tylor Megill (4.41 ERA, 37 SO).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Angels at +106 on the moneyline ahead of Friday’s contest.