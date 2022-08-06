Anthony Rizzo Scratched From NY Yankees Lineup on Friday

Rizzo was removed due to lower-back tightness. Rizzo missed four games in early July due to a similar ailment. Aaron Hicks took his place in the lineup while D.J. LeMahieu took over his stop at first base. Rizzo may only be batting .227 this season, but he also has been massively productive with 27 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 64 runs in 98 games. The HRs are the most he has hit since 2019, when he also hit 27, but he is well on pace to crush his career best of 32 home runs, set three other times, the most recent in 2017.
The Cardinals will start former Yankee Jordan Montgomery on Saturday. Montgomery was a surprise trade by the Yankees to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader at the trade deadline earlier this week. Domingo German will oppose him for the Yankees. The Yanks are +152 (-1.5) on the run line and -104 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
