Are the New York Mets World Series Contenders?

The New York Mets have had a banner season and will look to continue their success as they pursue a World Series banner in October.

With the NL East crown still yet to be determined and the Mets and Atlanta Braves still neck and neck, there’s reason to be bullish about the prospects of the Mets’ World Series hopes.

The old age expression “pitching and defense win championships” still holds to this day, and the Mets are living proof of that sentiment. Although the team hasn’t demonstrated postseason success under their new core, there’s no doubt they have what it takes to be a real force once the bracket is released.

Can the Mets be Defeated in a Short Series?

A team built like the Mets should have a massive advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but if they’re able to secure the NL East, they’ll be focused on a best-of-five and best-of-seven format in the next two rounds. With Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer headlining their rotation, no team in their right mind wants to go up against this two-headed beast in a playoff series. In a best-of-five matchup, you’ll have to see one of those arms twice, while in a best-of-seven, it’s hard to envision a scenario where each starter wouldn’t get two starts, depending on how deep the series goes. The Mets have the rotation to beat in the NL, with quality starters Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker in the fold. It’s hard to see a team winning the matchup game on paper against the Mets, which certainly bodes well if you’re entertaining their World Series futures or already have them on a ticket.

Are the Mets Good Enough Offensively?

The Mets have scored the third most runs in the National League and are one of five teams to have scored more than 700 runs on the Senior Circuit. There have been times where the offense has clicked and other times where they’ve lacked consistency, but it’s safe to say that how deep they go in the postseason could come down to their ability to put runs on the board. Pete Alonso has been an MVP candidate, mashing 39 home runs and 128 RBI. In addition to their slugging first baseman, Francisco Lindor has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign, compiling a 5.6 WAR and 103 RBI. There’s no doubt there’s talent in this order, but everything coming together at the right time of year will be a key in them adding a banner to Citi Field.

Are the Mets a Value Play to Win World Series?

It shouldn’t be a shock to see the Mets sitting in a tie with the New York Yankees for the third shortest odds to win the World Series at +500. With the elite starting pitching and a lineup that can do damage, it’s hard not to factor in the Mets when looking for value in the futures market. As a result, it’s not difficult to blame anyone that gets excited about their current price as it’s likely something you should buy in on, despite the National League being a much more challenging side of the bracket.