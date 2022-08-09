Arenado, Betts Best National League Player Props August 9

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+300)

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in MLB right now, and they’ll head to the Coors Field bandbox to begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies. The Cards have been one of the more home run-heavy teams, which has the potential to continue in the Mile High City. After sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend, Nolan Arenado was named the National League player of the week, and he has been of the game’s hottest hitters over that stretch. Over the past seven games, Arenado has hit .476, including three home runs and eight RBI. The former Rockies’ third basemen will want to make his former team pay. Even if Arenado has no experience against their starter tonight, it’s hard to ignore one of the hottest hitter’s home run prop when it’s listed at +300. That number is undoubtedly appealing, so looking in that direction makes sense.

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) to Record 2+ Hits (+220)

Like Arenado for the Cards, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been in the conversation for the hottest hitter in the league. Betts has been hanging around in the NL MVP race, with elite numbers that have seen him hit .275 with 25 home runs. In addition, Betts has been red hot of late, hitting .407 over his last 27 at-bats, along with two home runs and seven RBI. Betts and the Dodgers will clash with the Minnesota Twins tonight, with Joe Ryan likely taking the hill. Ryan has been a quality rookie for the Twins, but Betts can shine against the righthander. When a player of Betts’s caliber is on a hot streak, you want to ride it for as long as possible. Betts is listed at +220 to record a multi-hit game tonight, and that price has a lot of value.

Freddie Peralta (Brewers) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+134)

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a troublesome last ten days, seeing their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals evaporate, with their NL Central foe leading the pack by two games. The Brew Crew will face off with the Tampa Bay Rays in what should be a high-quality series between two playoff contenders. The Rays have yet to announce their starter for this contest, but the Brewers will send righthander Freddy Peralta to the bump. Peralta hasn’t been as good as in previous seasons, but he’s still been a weapon out of Milwaukee’s rotation. The righty has a 3-2 record with a 4.46 ERA, but there have been outings along the way that have showcased his swing and miss arsenal. Over his past five starts, three of those appearances have seen him strikeout out seven or more batters, which is one of his alternate strikeout props tonight. That prop is listed at +134, and there’s value in that price, with the Rays striking out at one of the highest clips in the league this season.