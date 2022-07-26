Arenado & Goldschmidt Will Miss Next 2 Games vs. Blue Jays
joecervenka
The St. Louis Cardinals will be without their best hitters when they start a two-game series in Toronto tonight. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are unvaccinated and not eligible to cross the border because of Canada’s vaccination requirement.
Goldschmidt is having a red letter year for the Redbirds leading the National League in hitting with a .335 batting average. The former Diamondback also leads the NL in OBP (.417), is second in RBI (77), and fourth in home runs (24). Goldshmidt has a legit shot at the triple crown, so there’s no surprise he’s at the top of the NL MVP odds boards at -155.
Arenado is no slouch either. The former Rockie is second on the club in the big three of offensive numbers with a .296 batting average, 18 HR, and 59 RBI.
The Cards are big underdogs at the Rogers Centre tonight without their biggest offensive threats. FanDuel Sportsbook has St. Louis at +194 on the moneyline and +1.5 (-102) on the run line. Toronto will go after its seventh straight victory and send Jose Berrios to the mound as they carry a -235 moneyline.
