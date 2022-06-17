Arenado, Reynolds Best National League Player Props June 17

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+295)

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will visit the historic confines of Fenway Park this weekend, and he’ll own an excellent matchup to begin this series. The Cards slugger has homered twice over his past 15 games, but you should be enticed to back him against Michael Wacha. The third baseman has recorded three home runs and hit .462 in 13 at-bats vs. Wacha. That isn’t a large sample size, but there are matchups where you feel more comfortable targeting a specific player, which is that for Arenado. Arenado has a higher OPS against left-handed pitchers this year, yet seven of his eleven home runs have come against righties. Arenado boasts the second-highest odds to homer in this game behind teammate Tyler O’Neill, and there’s value in that price of +295.

Bryan Reynolds (Pirates) to Record 2+ Hits (+270)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been in a slump in June, but you’re finally getting to see the Bryan Reynolds we’re more accustomed to during that span. There’s no doubt that the outfielder got off to a slow start, but that shouldn’t be a shock with plenty of trade rumors surrounding him. Over the past 15 games, Reynolds has held a .500 batting average with 12 hits and a 1.519 OPS, demonstrating he’s finally turned a corner statistically. Reynolds and the Pirates will face off with Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants tonight, who he’s only had one at-bat against in the past. Reynolds has done an excellent job against left-handers throughout his big league career, with a .318 batting average against them this year. Those numbers are solid, especially when you consider his slow start. Reynolds is listed at +270 to record multiple hits in this matchup, with definite value in those odds.

Hunter Green (Reds) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+154)

There wasn’t much to like about Hunter Greene’s April, but he’s been much more consistent in May and June. Greene’s numbers aren’t exciting at first glance with a 5.10 ERA, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he’s not playable against the Milwaukee Brewers. Greene has tallied 79 strikeouts and seen a significant uptick in strikeouts lately, which was what he was touted to do at the big league level. In the right-hander’s three June starts, he’s recorded eight strikeouts twice and seven once, while tonight’s matchup should be favorable since he’s already faced the Brewers twice this season. Green has excellent strikeout potential against Milwaukee, who strike out at the sixth-highest clip in baseball. Considering Greene’s alternate strikeout prop of eight or more, he owns odds of +154, which hold value.