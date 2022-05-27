Arizona Diamondbacks P Zach Davies Set to Make Next Start

Radio Station, 98.7 Arizona Sports’ Kellan Olson reports Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Davies will make his next start despite being helped off the field on Monday.

The sound of Zach Davies being hit by a Bobby Witt Jr. comebacker; this had to hurt. pic.twitter.com/OqK3w0Ev1p — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) May 24, 2022

Davies took a Bobby Witt Jr. line drive off his right shin during the fifth inning of Arizona’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Tests on his leg came back negative, and Davies was able to throw his regular bullpen session.

On Thursday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said, “We still have a couple of hurdles to clear, but with the information we got, we’re going to proceed as he will be starting on Sunday.”

Davies is scheduled to start the final game of the Diamondbacks’ four-game set with the Dodgers on Sunday.

Arizona is fourth in the NL West with a 23-23 record, eight games back of first-place Los Angeles.

