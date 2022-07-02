Aroldis Chapman Activated, Yankees to Use Him in New Role

Chapman was just activated off the injured list Thursday after being out since May 22 due to an Achilles injury. The Yankees have been playing it close to the vest as to what role Chapman will have upon his return. This is due to the emergence of Clay Holmes, who has been pretty close to unhittable this season.
Before the injury, Chapman had been okay at best, with a 3.86 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Chapman had quite noticeably lost several miles off his fastball and has sometimes had trouble finding the strike zone. The Yankees may choose to use Chapman in low leverage situations for his first couple of outings, but the doubleheader they are playing today could force them to change their plans.
In the first game of that doubleheader, the Yankees are starting Gerrit Cole while the Cleveland Guardians are countering with Kirk McCarty. The game is currently scoreless in the second inning. The Yankees are -113 (-2.5) on the run line and -350 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-122), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
