Aroldis Chapman Activated, Yankees to Use Him in New Role

Aroldis Chapman may pitch at any point in the game for the New York Yankees, Bryan Hock of MLB.com reports.

#Yankees LHP Aroldis Chapman will pick up assignments in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings — some in high-leverage situations, some not. Boone: “I just want to get him in situations where he’s going out there with the best opportunity to be successful." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 1, 2022

Chapman was just activated off the injured list Thursday after being out since May 22 due to an Achilles injury. The Yankees have been playing it close to the vest as to what role Chapman will have upon his return. This is due to the emergence of Clay Holmes, who has been pretty close to unhittable this season.

Before the injury, Chapman had been okay at best, with a 3.86 ERA and 1.64 WHIP. Chapman had quite noticeably lost several miles off his fastball and has sometimes had trouble finding the strike zone. The Yankees may choose to use Chapman in low leverage situations for his first couple of outings, but the doubleheader they are playing today could force them to change their plans.

In the first game of that doubleheader, the Yankees are starting Gerrit Cole while the Cleveland Guardians are countering with Kirk McCarty.