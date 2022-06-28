Aroldis Chapman Could Return to Yankees Lineup Wednesday
Grant White
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman appears to be nearing a return to action. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Chapman would make one more appearance with the team’s Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots before he could be activated. That puts him on track to be available for Wednesday’s series finale against the Oakland Athletics.
Aroldis Chapman will appear for @SOMPatriots again tomorrow, then could be activated, Aaron Boone said. He will return to the ninth inning. #Yankees
Chapman hasn’t played since May 22 while dealing with left ankle tendonitis. The injury could have been impacting his effectiveness, with Chapman posting a career-worst 3.86 earned run average, and 1.64 walks and hits per inning pitched.
Someone will have to break the news to Clay Holmes, who has been absolutely superb in the closer role. Holmes is 12-for-13 in save opportunities with a minuscule 0.52 earned run average and 0.72 walks and hits per inning pitched. He remains a high-leverage option out of New York’s bullpen.
The Yankees trail the Athletics at home on Monday night. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
