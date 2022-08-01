A's SP Frankie Montas Drawing Interest from Several Clubs

As Rosenthal notes, Padres general manager A.J. Preller is pursuing several deals ahead of August 2’s trade deadline, including making a play for Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto. Should Preller fail to land Soto, San Diego would appear to be the frontrunner to acquire Montas’s services. The 29-year-old is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, compiling a 3.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 109/28 strikeout to walk ratio over 104.2 innings pitched (19 starts).
New York, Toronto, and Minnesota’s interest should also come as no surprise as all three clubs are dealing with injuries to their starting rotations and need another capable arm.
With the Soto sweepstakes dominating MLB’s trade landscape, the A’s will likely wait until that domino falls to secure the best possible deal for Montas.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Yankees as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022 World Series at +330.
