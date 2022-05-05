Astros Activate Closer Ryan Pressly from 10-Day Injured List

Pressly had been sidelined since April 14 due to inflammation in his right knee.
The 33-year-old righty threw a scoreless frame on just six pitches in Tuesday’s lone rehab assignment – which was apparently all the Astros brass needed to see to call him back up to the big league roster.
Coming off a year in which he pitched to a 2.25 ERA and recorded 26 saves, Pressly hasn’t had his best stuff in the season’s early going. The veteran has compiled a 2.70 ERA while experiencing a slight downtick in velocity, although he has still managed to convert three of four save opportunities.
Pressly’s return likely sends Rafael Montero, who was impressive while serving as the closer in the former’s absence, back to a setup role.
Houston opens up a four-game set at home tonight against the Detroit Tigers. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros at -156 on the moneyline for the series opener.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.