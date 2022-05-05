Astros Activate Closer Ryan Pressly from 10-Day Injured List

Overview

As Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports, the Astros have activated closer Ryan Pressly from the 10-day injured list.

Pressly had been sidelined since April 14 due to inflammation in his right knee.

The 33-year-old righty threw a scoreless frame on just six pitches in Tuesday’s lone rehab assignment – which was apparently all the Astros brass needed to see to call him back up to the big league roster.

Coming off a year in which he pitched to a 2.25 ERA and recorded 26 saves, Pressly hasn’t had his best stuff in the season’s early going. The veteran has compiled a 2.70 ERA while experiencing a slight downtick in velocity, although he has still managed to convert three of four save opportunities.

Pressly’s return likely sends Rafael Montero, who was impressive while serving as the closer in the former’s absence, back to a setup role.

Houston opens up a four-game set at home tonight against the Detroit Tigers. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros at -156 on the moneyline for the series opener.