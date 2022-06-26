Astros Activate Shortstop Jeremy Pena From 10-Day IL

Rookie sensation Jeremy Pena makes his triumphant return to the Houston Astros lineup Sunday, as the AL West leaders look to take three of four against the New York Yankees. Pena is coming off the 10-day injured list and hasn’t played since June 13 while dealing with a thumb injury suffered against the Texas Rangers.

In a corresponding move, the Astros confirmed that Chas McCormick has been optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Pena has served as the everyday shortstop for Houston this season. The 24-year-old has compiled nine home runs, 27 runs batted in, and 27 runs scored, equaling a .805 on-base plus slugging percentage. His reinstatement came with some forethought, as the Astros have Monday off and can ease Pena into his full-time workload.

Mauricio Dubon and Aledmys Diaz covered for Pena while he was on the injured list. Both players will continue to serve as utility options off the bench.

