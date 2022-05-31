Astros' Altuve Exited Monday's Game After Collision with Christian Bethancourt
joecervenka
The Houston Astros had a bit of a scare in Oakland earlier today in their series opener against the Athletics. Star second basemen Jose Altuve collided with Oakland’s first baseman Christian Bethancourt. According to Danielle Lerner, reporter for the Houston Chronicle, ‘Stros manager Dusty Baker did not like what he saw after his leadoff hitter banged into Bethancourt.
Dusty Baker said Jose Altuve “didn’t look too good in the eyes” when he came back to the dugout after his seventh-inning collision. Altuve is being evaluated for concussion protocol and Baker is unsure if he’ll play tomorrow.
The diminutive slugger was hustling down the line and beat the throw for an infield single, but both Bethancourt and Altuve stayed down after colliding on the bang-bang-play. The A’s first baseman’s elbow or forearm appeared to make contact with Altuve’s face. Being the gamer he is, the 5′ 6″ Venezuelan crawled back to touch the bag after the incident to get that much closer to career hit 2,000.
The 2017 American League MVP finished the day with a 2-for-4 line to go along with his ninth homer of the year. Altuve is going through concussion protocol so consider him day-t0-day until his condition is updated.
Following the 5-1 win, the Astros get back at it on Tuesday for Game 2 of their west coast set against the A’s. FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston as -142 moneyline favorites, and the game total is set at seven.
