Astros' Altuve In, Kyle Tucker To Miss 3rd Straight Start Tonight

Good news, bad news situation for the Houston Astros tonight ahead of their meeting with the Oakland Athletics. The Astros will have Jose Altuve back in the starting lineup for Game 2 of this series in Oakland, but Kyle Tucker remains out.

Dusty Baker says Altuve is looking good but Tucker is still a no-go. Altuve cleared concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/LW2xFVNPOf — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 31, 2022

Houston’s bench boss, Dusty Baker, told MLB.com beat reporter Brian McTaggart he would have his superstar second baseman back after a collision with Christian Bethancourt in yesterday’s series opener.

The two infielders crashed into each other as Altuve beat out an infield single but appeared to come into contact with the first baseman’s elbow or forearm. Altuve was eventually lifted for a pinch-runner and put into concussion protocol.

Since Sunday, Kyle Tucker has been on the shelf with a left foot issue but may be available off the bench tonight after Monday’s MRI came back clean for any structural damage.

Tucker has been a massive contributor for the ‘Stros this season with eight home runs, 29 RBI, and a team-leading nine stolen bases.

Altuve is no slouch either, leading the team with a .286 batting average while second on the club with 10 home runs.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros as -138 road favorites on the moneyline as they face Oakland’s strikeout leader Frankie Montas.