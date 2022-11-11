Astros and GM James Click to Part Ways

In a shocking turn of events, the Houston Astros and former General Manager James Click will no longer be doing business together. According to ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan, Click turned down Houston’s one-year offer, and the team will have to go in another direction.
World Series-winning general manager James Click will not return to the Houston Astros after he rejected the team’s one-year contract offer.
Click was hired by the Astros in January 2020 and helped lead them to three straight playoff appearances, two American League pennants, and of course, the 2022 World Series title. The Durham, North Carolina native, finishes his Astros career with 230 wins. He should have no shortage of opportunities elsewhere this offseason.
Before landing in Houston, Click was a long-time employee of the Tampa Bay Rays. The 44-year-old began as an intern for the Rays in 2005, and the team hired him for the front office in 2006. Click was promoted to vice president of baseball operations in 2017.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the ‘Stros as the American League favorite to make it back to the World Series in 2023. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, at +550, have shorter odds than Houston, who sit with +600 odds to repeat.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.