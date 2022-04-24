Astros Closer Ryan Pressly Tosses Successful BP Session
Grant White
Overview
The Houston Astros have been without Ryan Pressly since April 13 while the closer resolves right knee inflammation. Manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Pressly’s velocity and command looked good in his bullpen session on Sunday, noting that he could be activated over the next few days.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said RHP Ryan Pressly's location and velocity was good during his live BP today. He could be activated in a couple of days.
Pressly converted three of four save opportunities before being forced to the injured list. The righty allowed just two hits through his first three appearances before getting tagged for two runs on a hit and two walks in his fourth outing.
Sadly, the Astros haven’t needed a closer since Pressly went on the 10-day IL, dropping six of their eight games and failing to qualify a save opportunity in their two victories.
Houston’s looking to salvage their series against the Toronto Blue Jays and end a four-game losing streak. The odds are in their favor as they head into Sunday afternoon’s contest as -132 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
