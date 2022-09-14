Astros DH Yordan Alvarez Getting Day Off Wednesday
Paul Connor
According to EDGE Daily Lineups, Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers for maintenance purposes.
It’s a well-deserved rest for Alvarez, who launched a solo home run and scored three runs in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory. The 25-year-old has been on fire in September, going 10-33 (.303) with two home runs and four RBI across Houston’s nine games.
On the year, Alvarez has produced at an MVP caliber level, slashing .295/.403/.598 with 33 home runs, 84 RBI, 84 runs scored, and a 1.001 OPS in 118 games. His 33 long balls are tied for a career-high – set last season in 144 games.
David Hensley will replace Alvarez in the lineup, handling DH duties and batting ninth for manager Dusty Baker. Hensley has appeared in six games since being called up from Triple-A on August 20 and is hitting .353 (6-17) with two RBI and three runs scored.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.