Astros DH Yordan Alvarez Not in Lineup on Wednesday
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Houston Astros star DH Yordan Alvarez is not in the team’s lineup for Wednesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers. This will be Alvarez’s third straight game on the bench as he continues to deal with soreness in his left hand. Fortunately, manager Dusty Baker does not expect his slugger to require a stint on the IL.
Alvarez is having an MVP-caliber season in 2022, slashing .294/.398/.597 with 31 home runs and 80 RBI in 109 games. His .995 OPS ranks third in all of MLB.
Trey Mancini will handle the DH spot in Alvarez’s absence and bat fifth against Rangers lefty Martin Perez. Mancini has struggled in his new threads, going 15-73 (.205) in 22 games, although six of those hits have been home runs. The 30-year-old is hitting .265 (35-132) against left-handers this season, making him an interesting option in Wednesday DFS contests with a FanDuel price of $3,000.
