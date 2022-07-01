Astros DH Yordan Alvarez Remains Out of Lineup

Houston Astros’ slugger Yordan Alvarez remains out of the lineup following a collision with shortstop Jeremy Pena on Wednesday. Alvarez and Pena collied in left field as both went for a pop fly. Pena could get to his feet and walk off on his own power. However, Alvarez had to be carted off. Both men went through concussion protocol, and no official report on either has been given, but Pena is back in the lineup on Friday, and it’s unclear what Alvarez’s status is.
A scary collision in left field between Jeremy Peña and Yordan Álvarez as they tracked down a Dom Smith pop up.
Alvarez’s absence in the Astros lineup is significant. He is leading the American League in slugging percentage and the majors in OPS. Without Alvarez, the Astros’ lineup lacks a lot of pop, and the market has responded. The total in their matchup against the Los Angeles Angels has fallen from 8.5 to eight since it opened. If you want to capitalize on a weakened Astros lineup, head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab the under.
