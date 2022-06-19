Astros DH Yordan Alvarez Won't Suit Up vs. White Sox
Grant White
Speculation is running rampant that Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an injury, but the Houston Astros aren’t tipping their hat to what he may be dealing with. Those rumors were amplified on Sunday when the Astros left Alvarez off their lineup card against the Chicago White Sox for Sunday Night Baseball.
Alvarez departed in the seventh inning of Saturday’s contest, appearing to injure himself on a swing.
The Astros against Michael Kopech: Altuve 4, Brantley 7, Bregman 5, Tucker 9, Gurriel 3, Matijevic DH, McCormick 8, Castro 2, Dubón 6
The Astros designated hitter has been an offensive catalyst for the club this season, leading the team with a 1.026 on-base plus slugging percentage and putting himself among the MLB leaders. Although the Stros have a potent lineup, Alvarez’s absence hinders their offense.
J.J. Matijevic starts at designated hitter, but it’s unlikely he matches Alvarez’s production. Matijevic is 0-for-7 this season with four strikeouts.
The diminished power could be impacting Sunday night’s total. FanDuel Sportsbook has the number set at 7.5 with the over priced at +100. The Astros are listed as -158 chalk.
