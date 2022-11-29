Astros Finalize Deal with Former AL MVP Jose Abreu
joecervenka
The rich just seem to get richer as the world champions add yet another potent bat to the lineup. Jose Abreu has reached a deal with the Houston Astros that is set to keep him in Texas for the next three seasons. The former American League MVP inked a three-year, $58.5 million contract on Monday and was introduced in an Astros’ press conference this morning.
Despite a bit of a down season, Abreu got a nice little pay bump from the three-year $50 million deal he signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. He’ll go from making in the neighborhood of $16 million to nearly $20 mill a season.
While the 35-year-old first baseman continued to hit for contact in 2022 with a .304 batting average and .378 OBP, his power numbers dwindled. Abreu’s 15 home runs and 75 RBI were both career lows just a season removed from a 30 HR-117 RBI campaign in 2021. The Cuban slugger could find his power stroke once again with excellent protection in the ‘Stros lineup, surrounded by elite hitters.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston tied atop the World Series futures board with the Los Angeles Dodgers at +550 for next season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.