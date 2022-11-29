Astros Finalize Deal with Former AL MVP Jose Abreu

The rich just seem to get richer as the world champions add yet another potent bat to the lineup. Jose Abreu has reached a deal with the Houston Astros that is set to keep him in Texas for the next three seasons. The former American League MVP inked a three-year, $58.5 million contract on Monday and was introduced in an Astros’ press conference this morning.

Despite a bit of a down season, Abreu got a nice little pay bump from the three-year $50 million deal he signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2020. He’ll go from making in the neighborhood of $16 million to nearly $20 mill a season.

While the 35-year-old first baseman continued to hit for contact in 2022 with a .304 batting average and .378 OBP, his power numbers dwindled. Abreu’s 15 home runs and 75 RBI were both career lows just a season removed from a 30 HR-117 RBI campaign in 2021. The Cuban slugger could find his power stroke once again with excellent protection in the ‘Stros lineup, surrounded by elite hitters.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston tied atop the World Series futures board with the Los Angeles Dodgers at +550 for next season.