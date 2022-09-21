Astros, Guardians American League Best Bets for September 21

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Astros (-120) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (+102) Total: 7 (O -112, U -108)

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are set to conclude a three-game series tonight from Tropicana Field. The Astros have won the first two matchups and outscored the Rays 9-0. The offense hasn’t been coming easy for the Rays in this series, and it won’t get any easier in this matchup with another high-quality arm on the bump. Houston has already clinched a playoff spot and the AL West, while the Rays currently occupy the second Wild Card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay has posted a 4-6 record over their past ten games, while the Astros are 9-1 over that same stretch and are closing in on clinching the top seed in the AL. This potential playoff matchup could take place in the divisional round, and it’s hard to say that this wouldn’t be a tough matchup for the Rays.

Pitching has been a strength of the Astros in this series, and they’ll send one of their top starters to the mound in Lance McCullers Jr. The Rays will counter with veteran Corey Kluber. The Astros right-hander has a 3-1 record with a 2.34 ERA and 37 strikeouts, while Kluber is 10-9 with a 4.44 ERA and 128 punchouts. Things haven’t been going well for the Rays right-hander of late, where he’s allowed six and four earned runs over his last two starts.

The Rays haven’t been able to find success against the Astros pitchers in this series, and that should continue tonight. The Astros have shown timely hitting in this series while demonstrating why they boast the best record in the American League. As a result, continuing with the trend of them covering the first two games on the run line makes a lot of sense, which is currently priced at a plus-money number of +146.

Best Bet: Astros run line (+146)

Cleveland Guardians (+118) vs. Chicago White Sox (-138) Total: 7.5 (O -120, U -102)

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will play Game 2 of a three-game series from Guaranteed Rate Field tonight. The Guardians opened the series last night with a 10-7 victory in extra innings, which saw them score five times in the 11th to secure the win. That loss hurt the White Sox’s chances of competing for the division crown, which now has the Guardians with a five-game lead atop the AL Central. Cleveland enters this matchup owning an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the White Sox are 6-4 over that same sample. If the White Sox have any hopes of salvaging their playoff lives, they’ll need to win the next two matchups in this series, but that won’t come easy, especially with another tough pitching matchup tonight.

Pitching has been the biggest reason why the Guardians have a sizable lead atop the AL Central, and one of their best arms is set to take the mound tonight against the White Sox. The Guardians will send Triston McKenzie to the bump, while the White Sox will counter with veteran Lance Lynn. McKenzie has a 10-11 record with a 3.08 ERA and 167 strikeouts, while Lynn is 7-5 with a 3.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts. It’s difficult not to see the Guardians again having an advantage on the mound, which makes it interesting that they’ll also enter this game with value attached as the underdogs.

The Guardians have been playing some of the best baseball of their season over the last two weeks, and it couldn’t come at a better time. They have a chance to essentially put away the division tonight with one of their top starters. Siding with Cleveland’s value on the moneyline makes a ton of sense at plus-money odds of +118.

Best Bet: Guardians moneyline (+118)