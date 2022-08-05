Astros-Guardians: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians will close out their four-game series from Progressive Field this Sunday afternoon on Peacock.

The AL West-leading Astros have built up a large lead in the division, while the Guardians are working towards holding down a playoff position in the tightly contest AL Central and Wild Card race.

Game 4 of this series is expected to feature Cristian Javier of the Astros, taking on Triston McKenzie of the Guardians.

Javier has posted a 6-7 record with a 3.24 ERA and 128 strikeouts, while McKenzie is 7-8 with a 3.38 ERA and 113 punchouts.

When and Where is Astros-Guardians?

Astros: 69-38 | Guardians: 54-51

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Stadium: Progressive Field

How to Watch Astros-Guardians?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Geoff Blum, and Rick Manning

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Astros-Guardians

Moneyline: Astros/Guardians | Run Line -1.5: Astros/Guardians | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.

Will the Astros Continue Road Domination?

The Houston Astros have been a handful no matter what ballpark they play in this season, but they’ve also asserted themselves as a high-quality road team, owning a 35-21 record as the visitors. Cristian Javier has been a pleasant surprise inside the team’s rotation this year, and he’ll look to continue having success in this matchup against Cleveland.

Astros Projected Lineup:

2B Jose Altuve

1B Yuli Gurriel

DH Yordan Alvarez

3B Alex Bregman

LF Aledmys Diaz

SS Jeremy Pena

RF Chas McCormick

CF Mauricio Dubon

C Martin Maldonado

Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier

Can the Guardians Inch Closer to AL Central Lead?

Unlike the Astros, things haven’t been smooth for the Cleveland Guardians, but they’ve still been able to play above .500 this season and are hanging around in the battle for a postseason spot. Starting pitching has been a strength for this team in 2022, and that should continue in this matchup with Triston McKenzie on the bump.

Guardians Projected Lineup:

LF Steven Kwan

DH Amed Rosario

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Josh Naylor

2B Andres Gimenez

RF Nolan Jones

CF Will Benson

C Austin Hedges

SS Tyler Freeman

Starting Pitcher: Triston McKenzie