Astros-Guardians: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

Moneyline: Astros/Guardians | Run Line -1.5: Astros/Guardians | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Will the Astros Continue Road Domination?
The Houston Astros have been a handful no matter what ballpark they play in this season, but they’ve also asserted themselves as a high-quality road team, owning a 35-21 record as the visitors. Cristian Javier has been a pleasant surprise inside the team’s rotation this year, and he’ll look to continue having success in this matchup against Cleveland.
Astros Projected Lineup:
2B Jose Altuve
1B Yuli Gurriel
DH Yordan Alvarez
3B Alex Bregman
LF Aledmys Diaz
SS Jeremy Pena
RF Chas McCormick
CF Mauricio Dubon
C Martin Maldonado
Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier
Can the Guardians Inch Closer to AL Central Lead?
Unlike the Astros, things haven’t been smooth for the Cleveland Guardians, but they’ve still been able to play above .500 this season and are hanging around in the battle for a postseason spot. Starting pitching has been a strength for this team in 2022, and that should continue in this matchup with Triston McKenzie on the bump.
