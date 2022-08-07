Astros' Kyle Tucker Sitting vs. Guardians Sunday

The Houston Astros conclude a four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians Sunday, looking to take three of four against their AL Central counterparts. They’ll have to do so without one of their primary offensive contributors, as Kyle Tucker was given the day off for the series finale.

Tucker is a mainstay in the middle of the Astros’ batting order, ranking second on the team in runs batted in and home runs while coming around to score the fourth-most runs.

Chas McCormick will occupy his usual right field spot. McCormick has featured regularly for the AL West leaders throughout the season, appearing in 78 games with a .742 on-base plus slugging percentage, 31 runs scored, and 29 batted in. The 27-year-old is batting sixth against the Guardians.

