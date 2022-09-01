Astros Make Multi-Year Offer to OF Michael Conforto
Doug Ziefel
Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported that the Houston Astros had made an offer to free agent outfielder Michael Conforto. The deal is reportedly for two years and worth $30 million. We have not seen Conforto on the field since his 2021 season with the New York Mets. He had shoulder surgery in April, which deterred the Mets from resigning him and other teams from making offers during free agency this past offseason. The one wrinkle in signing Conforto is he is not eligible for the postseason since he did not sign before the August 31 deadline.
Houston Astros Betting Odds
The Astros have since passed the Yankees for the best odds to win the American League as New York has been struggling in the second half. If you’re looking for value on Houston, take them to win the World Series, as they have proven on multiple occasions that they are better than the Yankees and will likely represent the American League in this year’s fall classic. They have the second-best odds to win it all at +380 on Fanduel Sportsbook.
