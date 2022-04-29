Astros' Michael Brantley Scratched vs. Blue Jays Friday

Overview

The Houston Astros did not have their veteran outfielder in the lineup Friday nights in Toronto as Michael Brantley was scratched less than an hour before first pitch because of health and safety protocols.

Michael Brantley was scratched from today's lineup due to "health and safety protocols," according to the Astros. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 29, 2022

It sounds like Brantly may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, although no official information has been given. Houston may just be awaiting his test results as the Astros continue a three-game set over the weekend in Toronto.

The reliable veteran contact hitter is off to a typical Michael Brantley start. After 17 games, the soon-to-be 35-year-old is hitting .290, just eight points shy of his career average, while smacking a pair of home runs to go along with seven RBI.

Houston comes in Canada hot the past week as winners of four of five games and three in a row.

