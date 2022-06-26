Astros MVP Candidate Yordan Alvarez Sitting vs. Yankees
Grant White
The Houston Astros have milked everything they can out of Yordan Alvarez this season, and it only seems fair that they string together a couple of days off for their MVP candidate. Alvarez is riding the pine for the series finale against the New York Yankees; coupled with Monday’s off-day, the 25-year-old will have two days to rest up before he’s back in action.
Alvarez leads the MLB with his 1.050 on-base plus slugging percentage and is tied for second with 22 long balls. Moreover, the former AL Rookie of the Year has been torching opponents recently, recording six hits over his last five games, with four leaving the park.
Michael Brantley will be tasked with filling Alvarez’s shoes against the Yankees. Brantley has been effective but falls well short of Alvarez’s marks across the board, compiling a .795 on-base plus slugging percentage with five home runs this season.
The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook is shifting away from the Astros, with Houston currently priced as +152 underdogs.
