Astros OF Michael Brantley Done For Season

Bob Nightengale reported that Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Brantley went on the injured list on June 27 with shoulder discomfort. This news is a significant blow to the Astros as Brantley is a five-time All-Star and was hitting .288 with a .785 OPS before his injury. This announcement comes just weeks after the Astros acquired Trey Mancini from Baltimore. The Astros will now have to lean on Mancini, Aledmys Diaz, and Mauricio Dubon to fill in for Brantley’s production.

Houston Astros Betting Odds

The Astros have recently overtaken the New York Yankees for the top record in the American League. They also have defeated the Yankees in multiple series this season, but they are still tied with the Yankees on the odds board to win the American League. So if you like the Astros and believe they will win the American League pennant, be sure to head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them at +165 odds.