Astros OF Michael Brantley Done For Season

Bob Nightengale reported that Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Brantley went on the injured list on June 27 with shoulder discomfort. This news is a significant blow to the Astros as Brantley is a five-time All-Star and was hitting .288 with a .785 OPS before his injury. This announcement comes just weeks after the Astros acquired Trey Mancini from Baltimore. The Astros will now have to lean on Mancini, Aledmys Diaz, and Mauricio Dubon to fill in for Brantley’s production.
Houston Astros Betting Odds
The Astros have recently overtaken the New York Yankees for the top record in the American League. They also have defeated the Yankees in multiple series this season, but they are still tied with the Yankees on the odds board to win the American League. So if you like the Astros and believe they will win the American League pennant, be sure to head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and grab them at +165 odds.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.