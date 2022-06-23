Astros, Orioles Total American League Best Bets for June 23

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Astros (+110) vs. New York Yankees (-130) Total: 8 (O-120, U-102)

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees will begin a four-game series from Yankee Stadium tonight. The Astros and Yankees currently boast the best records in the American League, which should make for a compelling opener. Both of these teams will enter this series playing good baseball, with the Astros winners of three straight and owning a 7-3 record over their past ten, while the Yankees are 8-2 over that same stretch. This series could be a preview for the ALCS, and there’s a great pitching matchup to open it up, with Framber Valdez of the Astros taking on Jameson Taillon of the Yankees. The Astros left-hander has a 7-3 record with a 2.78 ERA and 68 strikeouts, while Taillon sits with an 8-1 record and a 2.70 ERA and 70 punchouts. Even with both of these pitchers putting together good numbers, there are still players on each team who’ve had success against them in previous starts. You can make a case for either side in this matchup, but with the plus-money value that Houston presents on the moneyline at +110, it’s hard to look away from them on tonight’s small slate of games.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (+110)

Baltimore Orioles (+132) vs. Chicago White Sox (-156) Total: 9 (O+100, U-122)

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will kick off a four-game series tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. Both of these clubs will enter this series playing well, with the Orioles and White Sox having 6-4 records over their past ten. Neither of these teams brings high-octane offenses to the table, but there’s reason to believe both have that potential, specifically in Thursday’s matchup. The first pitching matchup will feature Dean Kremer of the Orioles taking on Johnny Cueto of the White Sox. Kremer has a 1-1 record with a 2.35 ERA and ten strikeouts, while Cueto is 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts. When you look at the numbers, it’s easy to envision a scenario where these teams combine for double-digit runs. With that, you should look towards the total, set relatively high at nine. With the way both offenses are currently trending, this has the makings of a high-scoring affair, meaning you should side with the value you’re getting on the over nine at +100.

Best Bet: Over 9 (+100)