Astros, Phillies to Meet in 2022 World Series

The 2022 World Series matchup is set, and it’ll be the Houston Astros battling the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to capture their fourth AL pennant in the last six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a clutch three-run home run as Houston is now a perfect 7-0 this postseason.
“It’s surreal,” said Pena. “You dream about this stuff when you’re a kid, and shout-out to my teammates. We show up every single day. We stayed true to ourselves all year. Yeah, we’re a step away from our ultimate goal.”
Sunday also saw the Phillies advance to their first Fall Classic since 2009, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead eighth-inning homer by superstar Bryce Harper off San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez.
“The opportunity to be able to be in that situation, I’m not there unless J.T. [Realmuto] gets that hit in [the previous] at-bat,” said Harper. “I told [hitting coach Kevin] long before I walked up the steps, I said, ‘Let’s give them something to remember.”
This will be the first time the two franchises have met in the World Series. Game 1 goes Friday night from Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
