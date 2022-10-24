BETTING Fantasy MLB News
11:29 AM, October 24, 2022

Astros, Phillies to Meet in 2022 World Series

Paul Connor Paul Connor

The 2022 World Series matchup is set, and it’ll be the Houston Astros battling the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to capture their fourth AL pennant in the last six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a clutch three-run home run as Houston is now a perfect 7-0 this postseason. 

“It’s surreal,” said Pena. “You dream about this stuff when you’re a kid, and shout-out to my teammates. We show up every single day. We stayed true to ourselves all year. Yeah, we’re a step away from our ultimate goal.”

Sunday also saw the Phillies advance to their first Fall Classic since 2009, thanks to a dramatic go-ahead eighth-inning homer by superstar Bryce Harper off San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez

“The opportunity to be able to be in that situation, I’m not there unless J.T. [Realmuto] gets that hit in [the previous] at-bat,” said Harper. “I told [hitting coach Kevin] long before I walked up the steps, I said, ‘Let’s give them something to remember.”

This will be the first time the two franchises have met in the World Series. Game 1 goes Friday night from Houston’s Minute Maid Park. 

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros as odds-on series favorites at -180.