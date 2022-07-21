Astros Place Closer Ryan Pressly On Paternity List

The Houston Astros will be without their closer for at least a few days as Ryan Pressly has been placed on the paternity list following the birth of his second child.

Pressly has been on a roll lately and has not allowed an earned run all month. The ‘Stros stopper has actually retired 27 straight batters over his past eight appearances. Over that span, Pressly has 17 strikeouts and has picked up five saves and two wins.

The 33-year-old righty is second in the American League with 19 saves and is on pace to crush his career-best of 26 saves set last season. Pressly is also rocking a 2.89 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and has 32 strikeouts in 28 innings this year.

Rafael Montero was impressive while filling in for Pressly this season and figures to get the lion’s share of opportunities while he’s out.

The Astros already took Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees. FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston favored to complete the sweep as the ‘Stros sit -118 on the moneyline while New York can be had for +100.