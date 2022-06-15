Astros Place Rookie SS Jeremy Pena on 10-Day IL

One of baseball’s best rookies will be on the shelf for at least the next ten days.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Houston Astros have placed shortstop Jeremy Pena on the 10-day injured list due to discomfort in his left thumb.

Houston #Astros prized rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena goes on the 10-day IL with thumb discomfort. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2022

In a corresponding move, the team has recalled J.J. Matijevic from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Currently holding the second-best odds for AL Rookie of the Year (+300 according to FanDuel Sportsbook), Pena has been spectacular in his debut season, slashing .277/.333/.471 with nine home runs, 27 RBI, and six stolen bases. The 24-year-old also ranks first amongst all MLB shortstops in WAR (2.8)

Fortunately, Houston’s general manager James Click said he does not think the injury is serious, and Pena should be back in the club’s lineup once his stint on the IL ends.

The Astros will be in action Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers, where they are currently -162 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.