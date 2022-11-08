Astros Plan on Bringing Dusty Baker Back Next Season
joecervenka
The Houston Astros will run it back with manager Dusty Baker for at least another season. According to USA TODAY Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, Astros owner Jim Crane has already spoken to Baker and will offer an extension soon.
Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane spoke with manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click on Monday and plans to formally extend each of them a contract for the 2023 season in quest for back-to-back World Series titles.
Baker, of course, finally picked up his much sought-after first World Series championship as a manager as Houston beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games last week. General manager James Click will also be extended a contract for next season.
Baker has led the Astros to be one of the most dominant teams in baseball over the past few years. Since taking over as manager in 2020, the former Washington Nationals bench boss sports a 230-154 regular season record with the ‘Stros. Baker has also taken Houston to three-straight ALCS appearances, two straight World Series appearances, and one world title.
The 73-year-old has managed almost 4,000 MLB games and has over 2,000 wins in his illustrious career. Baker has been named Manager of the Year thrice, winning the award in 1993, 1997, and 2000.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston with the second-shortest odds to repeat as world champions in 2023. The Astros (+600) sit only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (+500) on the World Series odds board.
