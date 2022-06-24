Astros, Red Sox American League Best Bets for June 24

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Astros (+114) vs. New York Yankees (-134) Total: 7.5 (O-108, U-112)

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will continue their four-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium, with another great pitching matchup on tap. Game 1 of this series saw Aaron Judge hit a walk-off single after the team erased a three-run deficit in the ninth to pick up a 7-6 victory. The Yankees now lead the AL East by an outstanding 12.5-games and are 8.5-games ahead of the Astros for the top spot in the American League. It’s hard to argue against the success the Yankees have had, but things won’t be easy tonight when they go up against one of the best pitchers of the last decade and a half. Game 2 of this series will feature Justin Verlander of the Astros taking on Luis Severino of the Yankees. This season, Verlander has an 8-3 record with a 2.30 ERA and 81 strikeouts, while Severino is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 80 punchouts. Verlander is coming off an outing where he struggled against the Chicago White Sox, and it’s difficult to see him putting together two lackluster performances in a row. You might think we’re crazy for going back to the well for the second consecutive day with the Astros against the Yankees. Still, Verlander certainly presents a comfortable matchup on the road, and the plus-money value is too juicy to pass up here at +114 on the moneyline.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (+114)

Boston Red Sox (-120) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-102) Total: 8.5 (O-120, U-102)

The Boston Red Sox will visit the Cleveland Guardians to kick off a three-game series from Progressive Field. This matchup should be exciting, with both clubs having 8-2 records over their past ten games. The Guardians have taken over the top spot in the AL Central in that span, while the Red Sox have crept up to the second wild card position in the American League. The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Nick Pivetta of the Red Sox taking on Cal Quantrill of the Guardians. Both starters have been consistent this season, with Pivetta holding a 7-5 record with a 3.31 ERA and 82 strikeouts, while Quantrill is 4-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 44 punchouts. The Red Sox have faired well against Quantrill in a limited sample size, and with their offense starting to break through, it’s hard to ignore them. Boston is a road favorite in this matchup at -120, and even without any juice on that number, it’s still a value play with how consistent Pivetta has been. The Red Sox enter this series with four straight victories warranting consideration.

Best Bet: Red Sox moneyline (-120)