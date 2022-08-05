Astros RF Kyle Tucker Absent From Lineup Friday vs. Guardians

Tucker missed out on the team’s victory over the Guardians on Thursday night due to an undisclosed illness. Chas McCormick will take his place in right field for Friday night’s game as the Astros continue to chase the New York Yankees for the top record in the American League.
In 2022, Tucker has a .241 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, and a .448 slugging rate. The 25-year-old also made his first career All-Star Game this season. Monitor any news on Tucker over the weekend to see if the outfielder eventually makes his return to the lineup in the series.
Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds
The Houston Astros are currently -205 on the moneyline against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.