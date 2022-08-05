Astros RF Kyle Tucker Absent From Lineup Friday vs. Guardians

Houston Astros’ right fielder Kyle Tucker (illness) is absent from the team’s lineup on Friday night against the Cleveland Guardians, per the team’s Twitter.

Tucker missed out on the team’s victory over the Guardians on Thursday night due to an undisclosed illness. Chas McCormick will take his place in right field for Friday night’s game as the Astros continue to chase the New York Yankees for the top record in the American League.

In 2022, Tucker has a .241 batting average, a .328 on-base percentage, and a .448 slugging rate. The 25-year-old also made his first career All-Star Game this season. Monitor any news on Tucker over the weekend to see if the outfielder eventually makes his return to the lineup in the series.

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds

The Houston Astros are currently -205 on the moneyline against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.