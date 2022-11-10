Astros SP Justin Verlander Opts Out of Contract, Becomes Free Agent
Paul Connor
Add star pitcher Justin Verlander to the list of intriguing MLB free agents. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Verlander has declined his one-year, $25 million player option for the 2023 campaign. The decision is no surprise as the 39-year-old looks to secure a more lucrative, long-term extension.
After missing the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander enjoyed a resurgence in 2022. Across 28 starts (175.0 IP) for the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, the nine-time All-Star posted an 18-4 record, an MLB-leading 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts, finishing as a finalist for this year’s AL Cy Young Award.
Although he is set to enter his age-40 season, Verlander remains one of the game’s elite hurlers and will have no shortage of suitors. That said, expect the Astros to do everything they can to keep the two-time Cy Young winner in the fold.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.