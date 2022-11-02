Astros SP Justin Verlander to Start Game 5

Houston Astros beat writer Chandler Rome reports that pitcher Justin Verlander will start Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Verlander was a candidate to start Game 4 following Monday’s rainout, but Astros manager Dusty Baker decided to roll with Cristian Javier for Wednesday’s crucial affair.

Verlander started Game 1 only to be roughed up for five earned runs on six hits over 6.0 innings. The 39-year-old has struggled in the Fall Classic throughout his career, posting an 0-6 record and a 6.07 ERA across eight starts. Verlander’s 6.07 ERA is the worst in World Series history among pitchers, with at least 30.0 innings pitched.

“Disappointing. My team gave me a five-run lead, and I wasn’t able to hold it,” said Verlander following Game 1’s loss. “I feel really confident that 99 percent of the time that I’m able to hold that lead, and unfortunately, today, I wasn’t.”

Verlander will have a shot at redemption in what could potentially be a do-or-die situation, with the Astros trailing two games to one.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros at -102 on the moneyline.