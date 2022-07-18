Astros Star DH Yordan Alvarez (Hand) Resumes Swinging
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez resumed swinging for the first time since being placed on the 10-day injured list with right-hand inflammation on July 10.
Speaking with reporters following Sunday’s 4-3 loss to the Oakland A’s, Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Alvarez’s progress:
“We’ve got to see how he feels the next couple of days. He was a little tentative at first. After you get past that initial expecting of pain, then he swung the bat well.”
Alvarez, who was selected to this year’s AL All-Star team, will not play or travel to LA for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, deciding to stay in Houston to “try and get ready for the Yankees, get ready for the second half,” per Baker.
Alvarez has enjoyed a phenomenal first half for the first place Astros, hitting .306 with 26 home runs and 60 RBI, while sporting a 1.058 OPS.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Astros holding the third-best World Series odds at +450.
