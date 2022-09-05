Astros Top Prospect Hunter Brown Debuting Monday vs. Rangers

Houston’s top prospect, Brown was called up last week to replace the injured Justin Verlander, who is currently on the 15-day IL due to soreness in his right calf.
Brown has been thoroughly impressive in the minors this season, compiling a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 134/45 K/BB ratio across 106 innings (23 appearances, 14 starts) for Triple-A Sugar Land.
Speaking on the emotions surrounding his debut, Brown said, “Kind of trying to put that aside right now. Mostly just because we’re trying to win a World Series, trying to close out the year. I’m trying to be a good member of this team and show the coaching staff and the other guys on the team, too, that I can pitch. I think Monday is going to be a good opportunity to do that.”
