Astros Top Prospect Hunter Brown Debuting Monday vs. Rangers

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Astros pitcher Hunter Brown will start Monday’s contest against the Texas Rangers in what will be his Major League debut.

Houston’s top prospect, Brown was called up last week to replace the injured Justin Verlander, who is currently on the 15-day IL due to soreness in his right calf.

Brown has been thoroughly impressive in the minors this season, compiling a 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 134/45 K/BB ratio across 106 innings (23 appearances, 14 starts) for Triple-A Sugar Land.

Speaking on the emotions surrounding his debut, Brown said, “Kind of trying to put that aside right now. Mostly just because we’re trying to win a World Series, trying to close out the year. I’m trying to be a good member of this team and show the coaching staff and the other guys on the team, too, that I can pitch. I think Monday is going to be a good opportunity to do that.”

