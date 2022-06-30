Astros Total, Mariners American League Best Bets for June 30

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Yankees (-130) vs. Houston Astros (+110) Total: 7.5 (O-108, U-112)

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will collide for a re-scheduled game tonight from Minute Maid Park. The two clubs already met last weekend for a four-game series, which saw the teams both win a pair. There’s a lot to like about these clubs with the two best records in the American League, and this lone matchup should be circled on tonight’s board. The Yankees enter this game after sweeping the Oakland Athletics and winning four straight contests, while the Astros are 7-3 over their past ten games. Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to be good, featuring Luis Severino of the Yankees taking on Luis Garcia of the Astros. Severino has a 4-2 record this season with a 3.38 ERA and 87 strikeouts, while Garcia is 5-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts. These right-handers have been essential parts of their teams’ respective rotations. The matchup total is set relatively low at 7.5. It’s hard to give a distinct edge to either of these pitchers, but if you look towards the underlying numbers with both starters, it’s difficult not to look towards the total in this contest. Severino has a 4.61 ERA on the road this season, while Garcia has struggled at home this year, owning a 5.18 ERA. Considering that both of these arms are not in ideal matchups, consider the over 7.5 at -108.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-108)

Oakland Athletics (+194) vs. Seattle Mariners (-235) Total: 7.5 (O-110, U-110)

The streaking Seattle Mariners are set to host the struggling Oakland Athletics for a four-game series beginning tonight from T-Mobile Park. The Mariners hold a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Athletics are 3-7 over that same span. The Mariners have not been anything to write home about either, sitting five games below .500. However, this club still has positive momentum after a strong series against the Baltimore Orioles. Regarding their opposition, it’s hard to be optimistic about this Athletics team, which you can target against on a nightly basis. The opening pitching matchup of this series will feature Adrian Martinez of the Athletics taking on Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. Martinez has made just one start at the big league level, where he pitched 5 and 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers to pick up a victory.

On the other hand, Gilbert has been excellent for the Mariners with an 8-3 record, a 2.44 ERA, and 89 strikeouts. The Mariners’ bats broke out in their series finale with the Orioles, and this should be a matchup they can exploit against the young Athletics starter. Gilbert has been highly consistent this season, and it’s difficult not to look in the Mariners’ direction when he’s on the bump. Seattle’s moneyline tonight isn’t digestible at -235, but there’s value with the Mariners on the run line at -110.

Best Bet: Mariners run line (-110)