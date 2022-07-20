Astros' Yordan Alvarez To Return Tomorrow

The Houston Astros should have their star hitter, Yordan Alvarez, back in the lineup for tomorrow’s day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees. According to Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 in Houston, Astros General Manager James Click gave the good news for ‘Stros fans this morning.

#Astros GM James Click on @SSalisburyShow on @SportsTalk790 said the expectation is for Yordan Alvarez to play tomorrow. He’ll hit on the field today at MMP & go from there. — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) July 20, 2022

Alvarez was selected to this year’s American League All-Star team but missed the festivities because of a hand injury that has kept him out of action since July 9th.

Alvarez has enjoyed a phenomenal first half for the AL west-leading Astros. The 25-year-old is hitting .306 with 26 home runs and 60 RBI while sporting a 1.058 OPS. His 26 homers are good for second-best in the AL, and Alvarez has scored the third-most runs in the Junior Circuit with 57 on the year.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros as home favorites for Thursday’s day game against New York. Houston sits at -126 on the moneyline while the Yankees are at +108. The ‘Stros and Bronx Bombers are one-two on the AL odds board, with New York the odds on favorite to win the pennant at +140 and Houston right behind them sitting at +200.