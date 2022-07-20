Astros' Yordan Alvarez To Return Tomorrow

The Houston Astros should have their star hitter, Yordan Alvarez, back in the lineup for tomorrow’s day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees. According to Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790 in Houston, Astros General Manager James Click gave the good news for ‘Stros fans this morning.
Alvarez was selected to this year’s American League All-Star team but missed the festivities because of a hand injury that has kept him out of action since July 9th.
Alvarez has enjoyed a phenomenal first half for the AL west-leading Astros. The 25-year-old is hitting .306 with 26 home runs and 60 RBI while sporting a 1.058 OPS. His 26 homers are good for second-best in the AL, and Alvarez has scored the third-most runs in the Junior Circuit with 57 on the year.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Astros as home favorites for Thursday’s day game against New York. Houston sits at -126 on the moneyline while the Yankees are at +108. The ‘Stros and Bronx Bombers are one-two on the AL odds board, with New York the odds on favorite to win the pennant at +140 and Houston right behind them sitting at +200.
