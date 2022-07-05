Athletics' Ace Frankie Montas Headed for an MRI

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported that Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder on Tuesday. Montas left his latest start after just one inning of work. He allowed a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez, and his average fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour. The injury is initially being called tightness in the back of his right shoulder. A’s manager Mark Kotsay said Montas is doing great and does not think the injury is serious. However, imaging will reveal if that is true, and then a timeline will be determined for Montas. The timing of his injury is unfortunate for both Montas and the Athletics organization as Montas is the hottest name on the trade block with the trade deadline fast approaching.

The A's are one of the worst teams in baseball. They have the lowest team average in the majors and lack much upside in their pitching staff without Montas.