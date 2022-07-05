Athletics' Ace Frankie Montas Headed for an MRI

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reported that Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder on Tuesday. Montas left his latest start after just one inning of work. He allowed a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez, and his average fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour. The injury is initially being called tightness in the back of his right shoulder. A’s manager Mark Kotsay said Montas is doing great and does not think the injury is serious. However, imaging will reveal if that is true, and then a timeline will be determined for Montas. The timing of his injury is unfortunate for both Montas and the Athletics organization as Montas is the hottest name on the trade block with the trade deadline fast approaching.
Oakland A’s Betting Odds
The A’s are one of the worst teams in baseball. They have the lowest team average in the majors and lack much upside in their pitching staff without Montas. So it should be no surprise that they are big underdogs against the Toronto Blue Jays. This will be a team to fade until Montas returns. So head to Fanduel Sportsbook and keep hammering their opposition.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.