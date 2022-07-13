Athletics' Frankie Montas Returns This Weekend vs. Astros
joecervenka
The Oakland Athletics will have ace Frankie Montas back on the mound at some point this weekend when they hook up with the Houston Astros for a three-game series. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Montas will start either Saturday or Sunday’s matchup in Houston.
Attention, deadline shoppers: Frankie Montas will return to the Athletics’ rotation this weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic. Decision not yet made whether he will start Saturday or Sunday. Montas, who had tightness in his shoulder, threw a 25-pitch bullpen session yesterday.
The 29-year-old righty last pitched on July 3rd against the Seattle Mariners. Montas lasted just one inning after allowing a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez, and his average fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour. The injury was labeled as tightness in the back of his right shoulder.
As alluded to by Rosenthal, Montas is one of the hottest names on the trade block, with the deadline fast approaching.
On the season, the Dominican hurler is 3-9, with a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched.
Before they get to Houston, the A’s stopped in Arlington for a series with the Rangers. The rubber match goes tonight with Oakland, the road underdog. Fanduel Sportsbook has the Athletics at +160 on the moneyline while Texas sits at -190.
