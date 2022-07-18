Athletics' Frankie Montas Set To Start Thursday vs. Tigers
joecervenka
While it was initially reported that the Oakland Athletics would have ace Frankie Montas back on the mound for their series with the Houston Astros this past weekend, they should have him right after the All-Star break. According to team beat reporter Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Montas is set to get the start for Game 2 of the A’s doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
A's announce Frankie Montas will start game two of their doubleheader Thursday after the All-Star break. Zach Logue will start game one against the Tigers at the Coliseum.
The 29-year-old righty last pitched on July 3rd against the Seattle Mariners. Montas lasted just one inning after allowing a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez, and his average fastball velocity was down nearly three miles per hour. The injury was labeled as tightness in the back of his right shoulder.
Montas is one of the hottest names on the trade block, and with the deadline fast approaching, Oakland will want its chip to stay healthy while being showcased.
On the season, the Dominican hurler is 3-9, with a 3.26 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts in 96.2 innings pitched.
Montas’s teammate Paul Blackburn is the lone All-Star representative from Oakland this year. Fanduel Sportsbook has the AL as slight road dogs as they sit -102 on the moneyline, while the NL is at -116 for tomorrow’s Midsummer Classic.
