Athletics-Guardians: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'

The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians will conclude their four-game weekend series today from Progressive Field.

Cole Irvin of the Athletics will be opposed by Cal Quantrill in the series finale. So far this season, Irvin has posted a record of 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts, while Quantrill owns a record of 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 36 strikeouts.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s Game 3, the Guardians had won the first two games of this series and boast a record of 8-2 over their last ten, while the Athletics have lost ten straight games.

When and Where is Athletics-Guardians?

Athletics: 21-31 | Guardians: 37-15

Date: Sunday, June 12th, 2022 | First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Stadium: Progressive Field

How to Watch Athletics-Guardians?

TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Dallas Braden, and Rick Manning

You can watch the game by launching the Peacock app or by using the link here to see if it’s available in your region.

How to Bet Athletics-Guardians

Moneyline: Athletics/Guardians | Run Line -1.5: Athletics/Guardians | Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.

Neither team owns much of any experience today against the opposing starter pitcher, which means you may want to look towards player props surrounding Jose Ramirez, who owns an OPS of 1.160 over his last seven games.

Will the Athletics Losing Ways Continue?

Even with the Oakland Athletics selling off a lot of their big pieces this offseason, with a ten-game losing streak under their belt they’ve exceeded even the lowest expectations. Cole Irvin has been a nice addition to the team’s rotation and certainly has the potential to limit the Guardians today, but it’s hard to expect the Athletics offense to get going against a quality arm like Cal Quantrill.

Athletics Projected Lineup:

2B Anthony Kemp

CF Ramon Laureano

LF Seth Brown

1B Christian Bethancourt

DH Stephen Vogt

SS Elvis Andrus

C Sean Murphy

RF Luis Barrera

3B Kevin Smith

Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin

Can the Guardians Stay Red Hot?

The Cleveland Guardians have been playing some really strong baseball of late, quietly getting back into the AL Central race where they sit just three games back of the Minnesota Twins heading into Saturday’s schedule. With one of their more consistent arms on the bump in Quantrill for this matchup, it’s hard not to have faith in them to continue their winning ways.

Guardians Projected Lineup:

CF Steven Kwan

SS Amed Rosario

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Josh Naylor

RF Oscar Gonzalez

2B Andres Giminez

DH Owen Miller

LF Richie Palacios

C Luke Maile

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill