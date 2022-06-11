Athletics-Guardians: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The Oakland Athletics and Cleveland Guardians will conclude their four-game weekend series today from Progressive Field.
Cole Irvin of the Athletics will be opposed by Cal Quantrill in the series finale. So far this season, Irvin has posted a record of 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 34 strikeouts, while Quantrill owns a record of 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
Heading into Saturday afternoon’s Game 3, the Guardians had won the first two games of this series and boast a record of 8-2 over their last ten, while the Athletics have lost ten straight games.
When and Where is Athletics-Guardians?
Athletics: 21-31 | Guardians: 37-15 Date: Sunday, June 12th, 2022 | First Pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Stadium: Progressive Field
How to Watch Athletics-Guardians?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: Jason Benetti, Dallas Braden, and Rick Manning
Moneyline: Athletics/Guardians | Run Line -1.5: Athletics/Guardians | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Neither team owns much of any experience today against the opposing starter pitcher, which means you may want to look towards player props surrounding Jose Ramirez, who owns an OPS of 1.160 over his last seven games.
Will the Athletics Losing Ways Continue?
Even with the Oakland Athletics selling off a lot of their big pieces this offseason, with a ten-game losing streak under their belt they’ve exceeded even the lowest expectations. Cole Irvin has been a nice addition to the team’s rotation and certainly has the potential to limit the Guardians today, but it’s hard to expect the Athletics offense to get going against a quality arm like Cal Quantrill.
Athletics Projected Lineup:
2B Anthony Kemp
CF Ramon Laureano
LF Seth Brown
1B Christian Bethancourt
DH Stephen Vogt
SS Elvis Andrus
C Sean Murphy
RF Luis Barrera
3B Kevin Smith
Starting Pitcher: Cole Irvin
Can the Guardians Stay Red Hot?
The Cleveland Guardians have been playing some really strong baseball of late, quietly getting back into the AL Central race where they sit just three games back of the Minnesota Twins heading into Saturday’s schedule. With one of their more consistent arms on the bump in Quantrill for this matchup, it’s hard not to have faith in them to continue their winning ways.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.